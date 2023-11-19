Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

Australia beat India by six wickets in the World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India, that remained unbeaten throughout the World Cup 2023 campaign, unfortunately experienced their first defeat at the final against Australia by six wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Already riding on the feat of winning five ODI World Cup titles, Australia will now lift their sixth World Cup trophy on a foreign ground. As witnessed in the past three editions of the ODI World Cup where the hosting team has won the tournament, Australia with their remarkable win has broken that jinx now.

After clinching ten wins in a row, Rohit Sharma who played his first ODI World Cup as a captain was seen bursting into tears after India loss in final.

Australia had a rough start to the campaign by experiencing two defeats against India and South Africa. But after that, the Aussies proved their worth and clinched eight wins in a row before playing finals.

The Pat Cummins-led side also maintained the winning tradition against India in World Cup finals. India have previously experienced defeat against the Aussies in 2003 finals as well.

Now India are at an equal tally of winning and losing the ODI World Cup final twice. India led by MS Dhoni won the 2011 ODI World Cup at Wankhede Stadium. Whereas their first World Cup win was achieved in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Australia have won six ODI World Cup titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023). Earlier this year, Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final by 209 runs.