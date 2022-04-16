Watch: R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins Silver in Danish Open swimming, Abhishek Bachchan-Shilpa Shetty react

R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins Silver in swimming

Renowned Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan has bagged the silver medal in swimming at Danish Open 2022, after which the actor shared the news on social media. While Madhavan congratulated his son on the achievement, fellow Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and others also wished Vedaant on the win.

Madhavan took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the Swimming Federation of India's post, which showed that his son had won the Silver medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event, with a time of 15:57:86.

On Instagram, the renowned actor shared a video of Vedaant collecting his medal at the award ceremony, after the race, which was won by Alexander L Bjorn, while Frederik Lindholm finished in third place.

As soon as R Madhavan shared the news with his fans via social media, various renowned Bollywood celebs such as the likes of Esha Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Darshan Kumaar, Rohit Bose, Aanand L Rai alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty posted congratulatory messages for Vedaant on his brilliant achievement.

With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2022

On Twitter, Madhavan wrote, "With all your blessings & Gods grace@swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA. We are so Proud."

Reacting to the same, Abhishek Bachchan wrote 'congratulations', while Shilpa Shetty commented, "Awwwww Woooowwwww. Congratulations." Elsewhere, Anand L. Rai said, "So proud of you Vedaant."

Esha Deol reacted to Madhavan's post and wrote, "Super, congratulations," and Rohit Bose commented, "Wooohooooooo many more to come! Scale the world son!"

Subsequently, Namrata Shirodkar and Darshan Kumaar reacted with clapping hands emojis.