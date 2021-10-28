'Isse kehte hai parvarish' : Netizens react as R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins 7 medals in swimming competition

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son is winning the hearts of netizens and industry members alike for his achievements at the recently concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru. 16-year-old Vedaant Madhavan is an Indian swimmer who has, so far, won many awards and accolades, however, recently he impressed everyone as he won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant won four silver and three bronze medals at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in the competition. Vedaant represented Maharashtra and won four silver medals in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay, and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He also won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming, and 400m freestyle swimming.

On Vedaant's big win, Dia Mirza, R Madhavan's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' co-star also took to her Instagram stories and congratulated the father and the son. Dia wrote, "Congratulations Vedaant" along with a lion emoji. She also tagged Madhavan in the post with a white heart emoji beside his name.

See the photo here.

For the unversed, 'proud dad' R Madhavan, on Vedaant's 16th birthday in August had shared a photo with him and had written a heartwarming caption along with it. "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father," Madhavan had written.

On the work front, Madhavan's most-awaited movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is all set to release on April 1, 2022. The film will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.