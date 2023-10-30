Headlines

What are romance scams, and how to protect yourself?

AFG vs SL, World Cup 2023: Shahidi, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla to be closing night film at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

8 Benefits of green tea

7 Tips to keep your skin healthy during winters

9 Indian horror web series to watch on OTT this Halloween

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

A lovely video of Ex-Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni singing his favourite song has surfaced online. The former Indian star player was captured singing the famous Bollywood song, ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ on stage.

Oct 30, 2023

A lovely video of Ex-Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni singing his favourite song has surfaced online. The former Indian star player was captured singing the famous Bollywood song, ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ on stage.
 
Netizens have also expressed their abundant love to the video. Here are some of the comments dropped by netizens in awe of his singing.
While announcing his retirement in 2020, MS Dhoni also shared a video compilation on Instagram that included some of his best moments on the cricket field. The video also includes The song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, being played in the background. 
 
Along with the video, He wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”
 
‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ is a popular song sung by Mukesh from the film ‘Kabhie Kabhie.’
