Watch: MS Dhoni sings his favourite Bollywood song in viral video, netizens say...

A lovely video of Ex-Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni singing his favourite song has surfaced online. The former Indian star player was captured singing the famous Bollywood song, ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ on stage.

A lovely video of Ex-Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni singing his favourite song has surfaced online. The former Indian star player was captured singing the famous Bollywood song, ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’ on stage.

Netizens have also expressed their abundant love to the video. Here are some of the comments dropped by netizens in awe of his singing.

MS Dhoni's serenade with "Main Pal Do Pal ka Shair hoon" - pure charm! #DhoniMagic — Miss Unknown !!!! (@NyraOG) October 30, 2023

Mahi Bhai — Sankott (@Iamsankot) October 30, 2023

MSD again. Lovely — Sarwar Khan (@serverkhanbaba) October 30, 2023

While announcing his retirement in 2020, MS Dhoni also shared a video compilation on Instagram that included some of his best moments on the cricket field. The video also includes The song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, being played in the background.

Along with the video, He wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”