Watch: Hardik Pandya’s intense gym session amidst uncertainty over India comeback goes viral

After India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 midway after suffering an ankle injury, there has been lots of speculation with respect to his fitness and comeback for Team India. Recently, the injury also forced him to miss the South Africa tour and some reports suggested that he may miss the upcoming IPL 2024. However, the fans who are excited to see his comeback can expect some positive news as he has started working out in the gym which might hint at his return to the cricket field soon.

The Mumbai Indians captain Pandya takes on Instagram to share a video of him sweating it out in the gym, providing some major fitness updates.

The post also had a caption that read, “Progress, everyday.”

Watch the video here:

Ahead of India’s T20I series against Afghanistan starting on January 11, reports suggest that the 30-year-old may miss the crucial series. However, there’s hope that he will make his comeback in the IPL 2024.

Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI with whom he won four IPL trophies (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans.

With star all-rounder’s new responsibility as a captain, he has also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).