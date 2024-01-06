Headlines

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

Warner’s scintillating knock also contributed significantly to Australia as the Pat Cummins-led side sealed the series over Pakistan with an eight-wicket win in the showdown.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral
Australia cricketer David Warner has undoubtedly been one of the greatest opening batters in cricket history and today the world saw him play his final Test knock. Playing against Pakistan at the prestigious Sydney Cricket Ground, the star Aussie batter ends his Test career in the most stylish way perhaps as he finished scoring 57 runs in the second innings of the third Test.

Warner’s scintillating knock also contributed significantly to Australia as the Pat Cummins-led side sealed the series over Pakistan with an eight-wicket win in the showdown.

Amid Warner receiving a standing ovation from spectators and fellow teammates, he also made a young boy’s day by gifting him his gloves and helmet after the final Test knock. The video of Warner’s heartwarming gesture has gone viral on social media platforms as well.

Watch the viral video here:

After winning the 2023 ODI World Cup, Warner recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 37-year-old is also likely to retire from T20I cricket after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Warner’s Test career comprised 112 matches where he scored 8786 runs at an average of 44.59. His highest Test score was marked against Pakistan in Adelaide in 2019 when he struck an unbeaten 335 runs.

With major successes, he also experienced a low phase in his career during to the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, also known as the 'Sandpaper Gate'. The infamous scam also included the then-Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and batter Cameron Bancroft received heavy sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in ball-tampering during the series against South Africa.

Furthermore, he holds the record of scoring the second-highest runs for Australia across formats (Test+ODI+T20I) with 18612 runs, He is preceded by World Cup-winning captain, Ricky Ponting with 27368 runs.

 

