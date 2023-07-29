Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

While some fans criticized the hostess for invading someone's privacy, others took a moment to appreciate their hero's rare appearance.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently one of the most adored cricketers worldwide. Fans eagerly anticipate glimpses into his daily life, and whenever a new video of the Chennai Super Kings captain emerges, it quickly becomes a viral sensation.

Dhoni prefers to lead a low-key life, distancing himself from social media when he is not on the field. This is why catching a glimpse of their hero every now and then is truly a delight for his devoted fans, known as 'MSDians'. Recently, a video has emerged on social media capturing a moment when an air hostess couldn't resist recording Dhoni during a flight.

MS Dhoni is an emotion, He's everyone's favourites.



What a beautiful video! pic.twitter.com/GSxgXpArc2 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 29, 2023

Check out the reactions here:

As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don't want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission plz don't do this assume some female celebrity in place of him!! — Ryotsu Kankichi (@ryotsu_asakusa) July 29, 2023

Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy? — OD_User (@OD_userr) July 29, 2023

Sack the employee for breaching someone's privacy @IndiGo6E — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 29, 2023

After successfully completing yet another season of the Indian Premier League and lifting their fifth title trophy, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unfortunately suffered a knee injury. Despite this setback, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has recently ventured into the world of entertainment by launching his own production company, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. On July 28, Friday, the company's first movie hit cinemas, marking an exciting new chapter in Dhoni's career.

