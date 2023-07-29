Headlines

Sports

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

While some fans criticized the hostess for invading someone's privacy, others took a moment to appreciate their hero's rare appearance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently one of the most adored cricketers worldwide. Fans eagerly anticipate glimpses into his daily life, and whenever a new video of the Chennai Super Kings captain emerges, it quickly becomes a viral sensation.

Dhoni prefers to lead a low-key life, distancing himself from social media when he is not on the field. This is why catching a glimpse of their hero every now and then is truly a delight for his devoted fans, known as 'MSDians'. Recently, a video has emerged on social media capturing a moment when an air hostess couldn't resist recording Dhoni during a flight.

While some fans criticized the hostess for invading someone's privacy, others took a moment to appreciate their hero's rare appearance.

Check out the reactions here:

After successfully completing yet another season of the Indian Premier League and lifting their fifth title trophy, the Chennai Super Kings skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unfortunately suffered a knee injury. Despite this setback, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has recently ventured into the world of entertainment by launching his own production company, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. On July 28, Friday, the company's first movie hit cinemas, marking an exciting new chapter in Dhoni's career.

READ| 'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

