'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

The 2016 champions finished in last place on the points table in IPL 2023, managing only four wins out of 14 games under the leadership of South African cricketer Aiden Markram.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth has called upon the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad to bolster their team with talented players in order to secure more victories in the highly competitive Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the audio launch of his highly anticipated film 'Jailer', the 72-year-old Tamil film icon passionately expressed his plea. Rajinikanth also empathized with Kavya, the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran, who has gained immense popularity on the internet due to her animated reactions during matches.

However, Kavya's joy is often overshadowed by disappointment as SRH has struggled to maintain a consistent winning streak in the IPL over the past few seasons.

"Kalanithi Maran should put good players in Sunrisers Hyderabad team. I feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV during the IPL," Rajinikanth said.

In the previous season, they fared slightly better, securing the 8th position in the tournament. However, it has been three years since SRH last qualified for the playoffs, with their last appearance being in IPL 2020.

SRH's decision to release players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, and other superstar players from their squad has proven to be detrimental for the franchise.

Despite having a talented group of cricketers such as Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen, and Harry Brook, they have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit consistently. This lack of collective effort has resulted in frequent defeats in the IPL.

