IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

Both Rohit and Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the year, participating in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Team India fans were in for a surprise during the toss for the second ODI against West Indies, as Hardik Pandya took charge as the captain in Barbados. This was not the first time Hardik had led the Indian team; he had previously captained the side during the first ODI against Australia in March.

However, Rohit's absence this time raised a few eyebrows, especially since India was returning to the format for the first time since the March ODIs.

Hardik Pandya revealed that both Rohit and India's star player, Virat Kohli, were given a much-needed "rest" due to their relentless cricketing schedule over the past few months.

“It's just that there are few questions that need to be answered,” Hardik said.

“Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have been playing constant cricket. We thought they should rest for this game and be fresh for the third ODI. So, that's just it, they're resting and making sure the opportunity is given to the other guys,” Hardik added.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the year, participating in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. They then went on to take part in the four-Test series and ODIs against Australia. After the international season, they joined their respective franchise teams in the 2023 Indian Premier League, playing in all of their franchise games.

Hardik also revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Rohit and Kohli, respectively, for the second match in Barbados. Currently, India is leading the three-match series 1-0, securing a convincing five-wicket victory at the same venue earlier this week.

