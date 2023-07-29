IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

Both Rohit and Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the year, participating in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Team India fans were in for a surprise during the toss for the second ODI against West Indies, as Hardik Pandya took charge as the captain in Barbados. This was not the first time Hardik had led the Indian team; he had previously captained the side during the first ODI against Australia in March.

However, Rohit's absence this time raised a few eyebrows, especially since India was returning to the format for the first time since the March ODIs.

Hardik Pandya revealed that both Rohit and India's star player, Virat Kohli, were given a much-needed "rest" due to their relentless cricketing schedule over the past few months.

“It's just that there are few questions that need to be answered,” Hardik said.

“Ro (Rohit Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have been playing constant cricket. We thought they should rest for this game and be fresh for the third ODI. So, that's just it, they're resting and making sure the opportunity is given to the other guys,” Hardik added.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been on the road since the beginning of the year, participating in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. They then went on to take part in the four-Test series and ODIs against Australia. After the international season, they joined their respective franchise teams in the 2023 Indian Premier League, playing in all of their franchise games.

Hardik also revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Rohit and Kohli, respectively, for the second match in Barbados. Currently, India is leading the three-match series 1-0, securing a convincing five-wicket victory at the same venue earlier this week.

READ| Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?