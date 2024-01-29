‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Sarafarz’s inclusion in the squad comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India’s star players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

After all the years of showcasing great performances in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan’s hard work has finally paid off as he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024.

Sarafarz’s inclusion in the squad comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India’s star players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

During the first Test in Hyderabad, Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury on Day 4. Whereas, Rahul suffered from right quadriceps pain.

While, it’s a big setback for Team India to play without their star players including Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, fans on the other side are elated to hear about Sarafaraz's addition to the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Here are some of the reactions of fans:

SARFARAZ KHAN INCLUDED IN THE INDIAN TEST TEAM....!!!



The wait is over

Finally Sarfaraz Khan in Indian Test team. Happy for him, hope he does well.

Over the last few years, the 26-year-old was often snubbed by selectors despite performing exceptionally well in domestic and first-class cricket. Several former Indian cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar have come forward in support of Sarafaraz to secure a place in the Indian Test team.

Sarfaraz received his maiden India call-up after recently showing a scintillating performance against the England Lions in the four-day unofficial Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award after he struck 161 runs off 160 balls, including 18 fours and 5 sixes.

Apart from Sarfaraz, the Men’s Selection Committee has also added Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad for the second Test against the Ben Stokes-led side.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

Meanwhile, England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday.