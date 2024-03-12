Twitter
Virat Kohli likely to miss T20 World Cup 2024, may be dropped from squad due to...

Virat Kohli may not make the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Virat Kohli may not make the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the USA. According to reports, the BCCI feels that the slow wickets in the West Indies will not suit Kohli, and Ajit Agarkar has been tasked with persuading Kohli to make way for the younger players in T20Is. Virat Kohli will need to perform exceptionally well in the IPL 2024 to establish himself as a member of the squad. According to a report in the "Telegraph," the selectors are hesitant to pick Kohli for the T20 World Cup because they believe the seasoned player can not provide the team with the resources it needs in the quickest amount of time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have left the selection of Virat Kohli's future in T20Is to Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, as per reports. Kohli has not played any T20I cricket since the T20 World Cup 2022, and his selection for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan remains uncertain. It is believed that Agarkar had a conversation with Kohli regarding the change in approach required in T20Is, which Kohli tried to implement in the Afghanistan T20I series, but without much success. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, but did not comment on Kohli's T20I future.

According to a report, the management believes that Kohli's performance may not be suitable for the slow wickets of West Indies and Ajit Agarkar will convince him to make way for the younger players. The BCCI is of the opinion that players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube can provide more value than Kohli in the T20I format. KL Rahul is the preferred choice for the wicketkeeper's slot in the T20 World Cup squad, but his fitness is still a concern for the selectors. The selectors will monitor the performance of young players in the IPL, and good performances could lead to their selection in the T20 World Cup squad. The provisional squads for the T20 World Cup need to be submitted to the ICC by the first week of May.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
