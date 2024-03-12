Virat Kohli likely to miss T20 World Cup 2024, may be dropped from squad due to...

Virat Kohli may not make the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in June in the West Indies and the USA. According to reports, the BCCI feels that the slow wickets in the West Indies will not suit Kohli, and Ajit Agarkar has been tasked with persuading Kohli to make way for the younger players in T20Is. Virat Kohli will need to perform exceptionally well in the IPL 2024 to establish himself as a member of the squad. According to a report in the "Telegraph," the selectors are hesitant to pick Kohli for the T20 World Cup because they believe the seasoned player can not provide the team with the resources it needs in the quickest amount of time.

According to a report, the management believes that Kohli's performance may not be suitable for the slow wickets of West Indies and Ajit Agarkar will convince him to make way for the younger players. The BCCI is of the opinion that players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube can provide more value than Kohli in the T20I format. KL Rahul is the preferred choice for the wicketkeeper's slot in the T20 World Cup squad, but his fitness is still a concern for the selectors. The selectors will monitor the performance of young players in the IPL, and good performances could lead to their selection in the T20 World Cup squad. The provisional squads for the T20 World Cup need to be submitted to the ICC by the first week of May.