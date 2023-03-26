Viral Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song, wife Anushka Sharma reacts

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

A video of the legendary Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, dancing to the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the iconic Indian film RRR has taken social media by storm. The video was captured during the Indian Sports Honours red carpet event, where Kohli was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma.

During the event, the former India skipper was asked to participate in a fun game and dance to the popular chart-topping song.

This wasn't the first time Kohli was seen grooving to "Naatu Naatu." He was previously spotted dancing to the song during the first ODI against Australia in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli is now gearing up to play for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they aim to win their first IPL trophy. The team's first game is against the Mumbai Indians on April 2nd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

