Viral Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song, wife Anushka Sharma reacts

The video was captured during the Indian Sports Honours red carpet event, where Kohli was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

A video of the legendary Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, dancing to the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the iconic Indian film RRR has taken social media by storm. The video was captured during the Indian Sports Honours red carpet event, where Kohli was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma.

During the event, the former India skipper was asked to participate in a fun game and dance to the popular chart-topping song. 

Watch:

This wasn't the first time Kohli was seen grooving to "Naatu Naatu." He was previously spotted dancing to the song during the first ODI against Australia in the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli is now gearing up to play for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they aim to win their first IPL trophy. The team's first game is against the Mumbai Indians on April 2nd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

READ| IPL 2023: Dates, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming, Team Squads, Captains - All you need to know

Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
