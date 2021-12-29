UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs GUJ in PKL 2021-22

Match 20 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday in Bengaluru. While UP Yoddha are placed 9th with seven points to their name, the Giants have nine points and are placed seventh.

The Yoddha's had won a game and lost a couple of them. In the season opener, UP Yoddha lost against the Bengal Warriors, but won their second encounter against the Patna Pirates. They, however, succumbed to a defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third fixture.

As for the Giants, they, on the other hand, fell to losses in their first few matches but ended their losing streak as they drew their third against Dabang Delhi.

Dream11 Prediction - UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants

UP vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Rohit Tomar

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Mahender Rajput/Sonu Singh

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants: My Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak (C), Sumit, Ravinder Pahal, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal (VC), Surender Gill.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants: Match details

The match will be played on December 29, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.