Ultimate Kho Kho: Odisha Juggernauts hand Gujarat Giants their first defeat, Telugu Yoddhas beat Rajasthan Warriors

Ultimate Kho Kho

Riding on Dilip Khandvi and Vishal`s heroics, Odisha Juggernauts handed Gujarat Giants their first defeat while Telugu Yoddhas thrashed Rajasthan Warriors in their respective matches in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

READ: New Zealand chase down the target of 302 in the 3rd ODI against West Indies to clinch the series by 2-1

Odisha Juggernauts' Dilip spent four minutes and 33 seconds while Vishal defended for three minutes and four seconds to win a thrilling match by three points. It was Odisha Juggernauts' third win in the league as the match ended with a 50-47 score.

However, in the second match of the day, Sachin Bhargo and Arun Gunki scored 11 points each while Rokeson Singh grabbed 10 points as Telugu Yoddhas secured a comfortable 38-point win against Rajasthan Warriors.

Aiming to bounce back after a loss in their last game, Telugu Yoddhas began the match aggressively by scoring 44 points in the first innings compared to Rajasthan Warriors' 24.

Though Rajasthan Warriors, hunting their maiden win, tried scoring some points but Telugu Yoddhas extended their dominance in the second innings as well and grabbed 35 more points to take the target visibly out of reach of their opponents with a strong 79-24 lead with just final seven minutes left.

Telugu Yoddhas did enough in the final turn and bagged a win in the end without breaking a sweat with an 83-45 score.

READ: FIFA ban: Supreme Court scraps panel running Indian football body, elections put in motion

League`s top attacker Majahar Jamadar once again shone brightly for Rajasthan Warriors with 13 points by dismissing five defenders but the skipper couldn't save his side from ending their winless run in the season.

Earlier in the first encounter, Vishal earned his team four bonus points while defending for more than three minutes after Odisha Juggernauts chose to start the game with defence. However, Gujarat Giants took a 22-4 lead after the opening turn.