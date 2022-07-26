'Medal lost for India but wish Neeraj Chopra speedy recovery': Twitterati in shock after huge blow

Twitterati wished Neeraj Chopra a speedy recovery

Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday, amid reports that he had sustained an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where he clinched a historic silver medal for India. Chopra has reportedly been advised one month's rest, amid the injury concerns.

This comes as a huge blow for India as the 24-year-old was the defending champion in the Javelin throw having won gold at the CWG 2018 games in Goldcoast, he was expected to fight for gold again in Birmingham Games.

"Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this," Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the IOA confirmed to news agency ANI on Tuesday.

READ| A look at 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra's medal tally after silver at World Championships

Netizens on Twitter were utterly shocked by Chopra's injury woes, which ruled him out of the CWG 2022. While some users said that it was a 'shame' he wouldn't get to compete, others wished the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist a speedy recovery.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the shocking news:

It’s a shame, Neeraj Chopra won’t be able to play in Birmingham for #CommonwealthGames2022 as he picked up an injury during his #WorldAthleticsChampionships.

That’s a medal lost for India but Wish him a speedy recovery, he’ll bounce back hard — Priyam Singh (@priyamthinkso) July 26, 2022

Neeraj Chopra is out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the injury he picked up during the World Athletics Championships. Chopra picked up a groin injury during his historic silver medal win at the Worlds on Sunday and has been advised a month's rest.

#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/XdgvcYD5aB — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) July 26, 2022

FFS!!



Neeraj Chopra is out of the commonwealth games!!



One gold medal missed. July 26, 2022

Javelin throw Champion Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Birmingham #CommonwealthGames2022.



Neeraj Chopra is injured, so he has withdrawn his name. There were hopes of him creating history in the Commonwealth Games as well.



Wishing the Golden Boy a Speedy Recovery! — The Analyzer (@Indian_Analyzer) July 26, 2022

Disappointment is natural, but in power & endurance sport, some such misses can turn out to be blessing in disguise when we put longevity at the top in perspective. #NeerajChopra https://t.co/6za0gQjSaQ — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 26, 2022

Neeraj Chopra, India's brightest gold medal prospect at the CWG 2022, has been ruled out of the Birmingham Games scheduled to start this week with a strain in his right thigh.#NeerajChopra#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HGIMgMJFET — MANI (@ManiValsa) July 26, 2022

Earlier, Neeraj himself had hinted that something might be off, after he felt some stiffness in his thigh, following his fourth attempt in the World Championship final.

READ| Who is Anderson Peters? The Grenada athlete who denied gold to Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," the Harayana-born athlete had told media after winning his most recent silver medal.

We hope that the man with the golden arm can recover from this setback and come back stronger!