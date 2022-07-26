Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'Medal lost for India but wish Neeraj Chopra speedy recovery': Twitterati in shock after huge blow

Netizens were disappointed after Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2022, however, fans wished the Tokyo Olympic champ speedy recovery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

'Medal lost for India but wish Neeraj Chopra speedy recovery': Twitterati in shock after huge blow
Twitterati wished Neeraj Chopra a speedy recovery

Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday, amid reports that he had sustained an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where he clinched a historic silver medal for India. Chopra has reportedly been advised one month's rest, amid the injury concerns. 

This comes as a huge blow for India as the 24-year-old was the defending champion in the Javelin throw having won gold at the CWG 2018 games in Goldcoast, he was expected to fight for gold again in Birmingham Games. 

"Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship. He informed us about this," Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the IOA confirmed to news agency ANI on Tuesday.

READ| A look at 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra's medal tally after silver at World Championships

Netizens on Twitter were utterly shocked by Chopra's injury woes, which ruled him out of the CWG 2022. While some users said that it was a 'shame' he wouldn't get to compete, others wished the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist a speedy recovery. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the shocking news:

Earlier, Neeraj himself had hinted that something might be off, after he felt some stiffness in his thigh, following his fourth attempt in the World Championship final. 

READ| Who is Anderson Peters? The Grenada athlete who denied gold to Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship

"I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," the Harayana-born athlete had told media after winning his most recent silver medal.

We hope that the man with the golden arm can recover from this setback and come back stronger! 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.