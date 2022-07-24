Search icon
A look at 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra's medal tally after silver at World Championships

While Indian fans rejoice in the victory of Neeraj Chopra, let's have a look at his medal tally.

  • Karen Noronha
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 24, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

'Spearman' Neeraj Chopra made everyone proud after he won the historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

With his throw of 88.13m on his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final in Oregon, Neeraj took the second spot and bagged the historic medal.

While Indian fans rejoice in the victory of Neeraj Chopra, let's have a look at his medal tally.

 

1. Neeraj Chopra - Gold in U20 Worlds

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in U20 Worlds
1/5

At the age of 19, Neeraj had become India's first World U20 Championship Gold medallist at the World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Neeraj’s second attempt of 86.48 meters broke the earlier World Record of Latvian thrower Zigsimunds Sirmais by almost two meters.

 

2. Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Commonwealth Games 2018

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Commonwealth Games 2018
2/5

In the men's javelin throw at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Neeraj Chopra registered a season-best effort of 86.47m. He had become the first Indian to win the javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games.

In May 2018, he again broke the national record at the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 87.43 metres.

 

3. Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Asian Games 2018

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Asian Games 2018
3/5

On 27 August 2018, Neeraj Chopra had made his debut at the Asian Games and was also the flag-bearer for the country at the 2018 Asian Games Parade of Nations.

He threw a distance of 88.06m and won gold in the Men's javelin throw and bettered his own Indian national record.

It was also India's first gold medal in the javelin throw at the Asian Games.

4. Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Neeraj Chopra - Gold in Tokyo Olympic Games 2020
4/5

On August 4 2021, Neeraj Chopra made his debut at the Olympics. He took part in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in Japan and topped his qualifying group with a throw of 86.65m.

On August 7, Chopra went on to script history as he won the gold medal in the final with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt.

He became the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics, and the first post-independence Indian Olympic medalist in athletics.

 

5. Neeraj Chopra - Silver in World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra - Silver in World Athletics Championship
5/5

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a throw of88.13m.

Chopra became only the second Indian - and first Indian man - to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, after long jumper Anju Bobby George, who won bronze in 2003.

 

