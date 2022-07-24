A look at 24-year-old Neeraj Chopra's medal tally after silver at World Championships

While Indian fans rejoice in the victory of Neeraj Chopra, let's have a look at his medal tally.

'Spearman' Neeraj Chopra made everyone proud after he won the historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

With his throw of 88.13m on his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final in Oregon, Neeraj took the second spot and bagged the historic medal.

