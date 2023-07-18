Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

The demand for tickets to Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer opening game for Inter Miami is over the roof. Messi is anticipated to participate for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Football fanatics are all set to pay a whopping price of $110,000 (Rs 90 lakh) for Lionel Messi's forthcoming game. The demand for tickets to Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer opening game for Inter Miami is over the roof.

According to CNN, seats for Messi's game can cost up to $110,000 on the ticket exchange website Vivid Seats. According to the article, this is the most expensive ticket price for a Major League Soccer club ever. Nonetheless, there are other less expensive choices. According to the article, the average cost is $487, and fans are really eager to witness Messi make his club debut.

Argentina star Lionel Messi signed a transfer agreement to join Inter Miami CF on Saturday. He has agreed to a two-and-a-half season deal with 2026 options. The arrangement reportedly has a yearly value of $50 million to $60 million. According to sources, the agreement also includes a potential option for partial control over the team and a share of the money earned by new MLS Season Pass users who sign up to Apple TV.

After his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain expired, Messi decided to join the American team. He is eager to take his career to the next level with Inter Miami and in the US. "This is a wonderful chance, and together we can continue to develop this lovely initiative. The aim is to collaborate in order to accomplish the goals we establish, and I can't wait to start contributing in my new home," described Messi.

Messi has been revealed to the crowd at a big event on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. At Miami's home stadium, thousands of supporters shouted to greet their new star during the occasion that was called "The Unveil."

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup thanks to the football superstar. Messi has also won the Ballon d'Or seven times. Messi's visit is a big boost for the game's cult status in North America given that the 2026 World Cup is scheduled to be held by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

