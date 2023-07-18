Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

Things were normal, but after being selected for the World Cup 2011, he got dengue and suddenly his elbow injury also became serious. The situation was such that he had to withdraw his name from the World Cup.

Who does not know about former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar? He had expertise in swinging the ball both ways. Praveen Kumar earned a name for his excellent bowling on home soil as well as on foreign tours, but the way his career ended was very sad and heartbreaking.

Praveen Kumar played his first international match for the Indian team against Pakistan in the year 2007. He earned a big name within the Indian team in a very short time. Praveen Kumar, at the time, was being seen as the perfect weapon for the World Cup 2011, but all the hopes and dreams of Praveen Kumar ended in one stroke.

When Praveen Kumar was playing in the T20 series in Africa, he suffered a minor elbow injury. Things were normal, but after being selected for the World Cup 2011, he got dengue and suddenly his elbow injury also became serious. The situation was such that he had to withdraw his name from the World Cup.

By the time Praveen Kumar returned to the team after getting fit again, Jasprit Bumrah entered the Indian team. The situation was that despite a million attempts, he could not make a place on the team again. After which he took retirement in the year 2018.

Praveen was a victim of severe depression from 2012 to 2017 before his retirement. The situation had become so bad that one night he came out of the house with a revolver and intended to end everything by killing himself.

