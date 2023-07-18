Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

Headlines

Khairiyat: Sunny Deol sobs, gets nostalgic reading son’s letter in Gadar 2’s soulful melody

Apple Watch users in India can now track history of chronic heart condition easily

Another Seema Haider case? Bangladesh’s Julie marries Moradabad’s Ajay, cross border love story takes mysterious turn

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

1st business failed before it began, 2nd flopped within a year: This man now has Rs 50,000 crore net worth

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Yamuna touches Taj Mahal's boundary wall for first time in 45 years

AI imagines Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, others in Barbie world

AI imagines Marvel’s Avengers on streets of Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding 'historic' US state visit

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas' Bryan beach, know reason here

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

Maamannan OTT release: When, where to watch Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu film

Kaalkoot Trailer: Vijay Varma ditches serial killer garb, plays cop hunting acid attacker, fans call him ‘gem’

Sajid Nadiadwala says this is when Akshay Kumar will begin filming Housefull 5: ‘I am very excited’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

Things were normal, but after being selected for the World Cup 2011, he got dengue and suddenly his elbow injury also became serious. The situation was such that he had to withdraw his name from the World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Who does not know about former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar? He had expertise in swinging the ball both ways. Praveen Kumar earned a name for his excellent bowling on home soil as well as on foreign tours, but the way his career ended was very sad and heartbreaking.

Praveen Kumar played his first international match for the Indian team against Pakistan in the year 2007. He earned a big name within the Indian team in a very short time. Praveen Kumar, at the time, was being seen as the perfect weapon for the World Cup 2011, but all the hopes and dreams of Praveen Kumar ended in one stroke.

When Praveen Kumar was playing in the T20 series in Africa, he suffered a minor elbow injury. Things were normal, but after being selected for the World Cup 2011, he got dengue and suddenly his elbow injury also became serious. The situation was such that he had to withdraw his name from the World Cup.

By the time Praveen Kumar returned to the team after getting fit again, Jasprit Bumrah entered the Indian team. The situation was that despite a million attempts, he could not make a place on the team again. After which he took retirement in the year 2018.

Praveen was a victim of severe depression from 2012 to 2017 before his retirement. The situation had become so bad that one night he came out of the house with a revolver and intended to end everything by killing himself. 

READ | Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE