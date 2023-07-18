Headlines

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

Sonam Bajwa predominantly works in Punjabi films. After participating in the 2012 Femina Miss India contest, Sonam Bajwa made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck (2013) and made her Tamil film debut with Kappal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

One of the main actresses in Punjabi cinema, Sonam Bajwa, is one of the top actresses not only due to her films but also because of her social media presence. However, one thing Sonam Bajwa has refrained from is entering Bollywood despite her fans waiting for her to do so. 

Sonam Bajwa was last seen in Carry on Jatta 3 and was also seen in the film Godday Godday Chaa which is based on discrimination and two women's fight against it. 

Talking about her film, Sonam Bajwa said that when she was young, she had always faced gender discrimination in her family. On one hand, where her brother had the freedom to roam and play outside, she could not even leave the house without her father's permission.

Sonam Bajwa was quoted as saying, "I had the freedom to play only on the roof of the house, that too I could not stand near the railing. I did not even have the freedom to pick up the calls coming on the landline of the house."

Sonam Bajwa revealed that her father was very strict and always had an eye on her - what she does and what she doesn't. 

Sonam Bajwa said, "I think everyone must have faced this in childhood. In all the houses, separate upbringing is given to sons and daughters. They are not treated equally."

For the unversed, Sonam Bajwa predominantly works in Punjabi films. After participating in the 2012 Femina Miss India contest, Sonam Bajwa made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck (2013) and made her Tamil film debut with Kappal.

