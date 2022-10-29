Search icon
India beats Australia in shootout to win third Sultan of Johor Cup

Both teams tried their best for next 30 minutes but failed to score anything, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

Team India

India defeated Australia to win Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 in shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 draw on Saturday. This is the third time India has won the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Sudeep Chirmako's field goal in the 14th minute gave India the lead. However, Australia rallied in the second quarter when Jack Holland tied the game with India.

Both sides finished the shootout with a 3-3 tie, bringing the match to sudden death.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including a game-winning goal in sudden death, and Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, and Sudeep Chirmako also scored for India.

Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua, and Hart Liam all scored points for Australia.

The Indians won the age group competition twice (in 2013 and 2014) and finished second four times (in 2012, 2015, 2018, and the most recent edition in 2019).

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

