Stuart Broad trolls James Anderson with viral photo from Roger Federer’s farewell match

Federer's last match was a doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

File Photo

As Roger Federer said his goodbye to tennis, there was an outpouring of passion from fans all across the world. Rafael Nadal, Federer's long-time opponent and teammate in his final professional match, was photographed sitting alongside to Federer after their defeat in the Laver Cup doubles match, with both the superstars in tears.

While the picture triggered strong emotions in people from many walks of life, England pacer Stuart Broad saw a lighter side to it, mocking his long-time bowling partner and friend, James Anderson.

Anderson who is in his 40s, shows no signs of slowing down or relenting in his ability to tease batsmen in Test cricket. He is the highest wicket-taker in the format among pacers, with Broad coming in second.

Broad took to Instagram stories to share the viral image of Federer and Nadal crying and wrote "Me, when @jimmya9 retires in 2053..."


In another post, he shared a photo of himself and Anderson that had been edited to make them both look old.

"Who's done that," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Still trucking in 2060 by the looks of it," he added, again tagging Anderson.

Federer's farewell match, which he played with Nadal, did not go as planned, as Team Europe was defeated. But the outcome was unimportant because everyone in attendance was celebrating Federer's illustrious career.

