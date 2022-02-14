Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City Champions League: Live streaming, SLI vs MCI Dream11, time & where to watch

Manchester City will be heading to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 stage of the Champions League and will be aiming to secure a first-leg advantage.

The Citizens had topped Group A with 12 points to advance to this stage while Sporting, on the other hand, had finished second in Group C behind Ajax, just beating Borussia Dortmund to a spot in the Round of 16.

When and where to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City - Round of 16

Where and when is the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 16, 2022, at José Alvalade Stadium.

What time does the Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Sporting Lisbon: Adan; Inacio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Nunes, Palhinha, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Goncalves

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling