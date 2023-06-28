Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree have same Instagram story about Mumbai rains, fans react

Headlines

Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win gold in javelin thrown in Asian Games

Virat Kohli ventures into E1 World Championship as team owner ahead of ODI World Cup; check details

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Irfan Pathan predicts this Indian bowler to be highest wicket taker in World Cup 2023, it's not Siraj, Bumrah

Can milk tea (chai) addiction lead to depression and anxiety?

7 worst foods for your brain

7 weight loss tips without exercise

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Vivek Agnihotri says he knew The Vaccine War wouldn't match The Kashmir Files' success: 'It doesn't have the politics'

Watch: BTS' Jungkook sings RRR's Naatu Naatu live, expresses his wish to visit India for ARMY

Elvish Yadav wants to return Bigg Boss trophy after netizens troll him for his ‘bad acting skills’: ‘Isko courier...'

Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree have same Instagram story about Mumbai rains, fans react

Internet users spotted similarities between Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's and Shreyas Iyer's Instagram story.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

The Indian athletes are taking a month off before they pick up their bilateral relations again. Shreyas Iyer, a famous cricketer who is now recovering from a back injury, recently took over the internet after posting a similar narrative to that of his teammate and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree.

Shreyas Iyer posted a story of Mumbai rains on his Instagram from his balcony. A similar story was shared from Dhanashree’s balcony around the same time, baffling the fans. 

A user on Twitter posted a screenshot of both of their stories and wrote, “Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are enjoying the rain and have posted an update on Instagram.” 

Check netizens reaction:

 

 

 

 

 

