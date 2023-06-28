Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree have same Instagram story about Mumbai rains, fans react

Internet users spotted similarities between Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's and Shreyas Iyer's Instagram story.

The Indian athletes are taking a month off before they pick up their bilateral relations again. Shreyas Iyer, a famous cricketer who is now recovering from a back injury, recently took over the internet after posting a similar narrative to that of his teammate and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree.

Shreyas Iyer posted a story of Mumbai rains on his Instagram from his balcony. A similar story was shared from Dhanashree’s balcony around the same time, baffling the fans.

A user on Twitter posted a screenshot of both of their stories and wrote, “Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are enjoying the rain and have posted an update on Instagram.”

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are enjoying the rain and have posted an update on Instagram.#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/vLz8OwbMOA — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) June 27, 2023

Check netizens reaction:

Just putting both together !! pic.twitter.com/y38uHU7rhQ — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) June 27, 2023