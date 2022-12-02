Shoaib Malik to marry Ayesha Omar after divorcing Sania Mirza? Actress says 'We are good friends..'

File Photo

Ayesha Omar's name has been making news in the wake of persistent rumours about tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik's divorce. While the couple has remained silent on rumors of their divorce, sources indicate that they have separated and that only paperwork has to be completed.

According to many Pakistani news agencies, the two are legally splitting up because Shoaib became too close to Ayesha. Though she first hesitated from commenting on the claim, Ayesha earlier reacted to one of her fan's question on Instagram. A screenshot of the old comment is now making rounds on social media.

When a fan asked if she would marry Malik, Ayesha said, "He is happily married, and I respect the couple." I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers; these kinds of connections exist everywhere."

Despite Ayesha's past comment, rumors linking her to Malik persist.

READ| Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?

With all of the speculation, it was said that the primary cause for Sania and Shoaib's split is Ayesha Omar, with whom the latter had an intimate photoshoot. According to rumours, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extramarital affair with Ayesha.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib have made any announcements about this. Surprisingly, they continue to follow each other on Instagram. Sania's cryptic messages, comments, and stories hinted to their divorce.

Another intriguing information that has supposedly emerged is that Sania just relocated to a new home in Dubai. Sania formerly shared a property on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik, but she recently relocated to a different area of the city.

Sania and Shoaib, along with their son Izhaan live in Dubai. In 2009, they got married. The wedding received worldwide attention.

READ| Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup