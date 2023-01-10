Shoaib Malik shares pic with wife Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours, netizens react

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are one of the most iconic power couples in the Asian sports world. Malik is widely regarded as one of Pakistan's greatest cricketers, while Sania Mirza is a leading name in Indian tennis.

Despite recent rumours of marital strife, Malik recently posted a photo on Instagram of him and his wife with their friend, Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan, on her birthday. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @farahkhankunder."

This post has been seen as a sign of solidarity between the couple, and a reminder of their strong bond despite the rumours. Fans in the comments section believe the two have sorted their problems and reconciled.

'Shukar hai Sulah ho gai in ki,' a user commented. Another user commented, "Why the news of your divorce in India are too much? Please confirm the truth.”

Rumors of the couple's impending divorce began to circulate after twelve years of marriage. On November 11, Sania Mirza first ignited speculation of their split when she posted a cryptic Instagram story with the line, "Where do broken hearts go? Find Allah." It has been alleged that the cause of their divorce is Shoaib Malik's purported extramarital affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

Amidst all the speculation surrounding their divorce, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have announced that they will be hosting a new reality show, titled The Mirza Malik Talk Show, on Urduflix, a Pakistani OTT platform.

A few days ago, Sania Mirza reignited speculation about her divorce with a cryptic Instagram post that read, “Our boundaries are not meant to be a judgement of others, but rather a recognition of our own needs. Just because I set a boundary with someone doesn't mean their behaviour is wrong; it just means it isn't right for me.”

Shoaib got married to Sania in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

