Sports

Saudi Arabia launches official bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034 with campaign slogan...

Saudi Arabia has put in their official bid to become the host of the 2034 World Cup on March 1. Saudi is expected to not face any competition for the hosting rights for the event.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

article-main
Saudi Arabia officially launched its campaign to host the 2034 World Cup, becoming the sole contender last October. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation introduced the bid slogan ''Growing. Together'' and unveiled a logo depicting two vibrant ribbons forming the number 34, aiming to reflect the nation's youth, society, and heritage.

FIFA is expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as the host without competition, with a vote by its 211 member federations anticipated by the end of 2024. The specific date and location for the vote remain undisclosed.

While details about host cities and stadiums for the 48-team tournament in November-December 2034 were not disclosed during the bid launch, Saudi Arabia initially plans to host the event independently. However, there is a possibility of sharing some matches with neighboring nations.

It's worth noting that the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the 2030 edition is set to take place mainly in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional games in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. FIFA strategically grouped Africa, Europe, and South America together for 2030, leaving Asia and Oceania as the primary regions for hosting bids in 2034, essentially paving the way for Saudi Arabia's uncontested bid success.

