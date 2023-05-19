Sara Tendulkar is all set to complete her MSC, submits her last presentation - See Pics

Image Source: Twitter

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is a well-known personality in her own right. With her stunning looks and impressive intellect, she has amassed a huge following on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her excitement and nostalgia as she submitted her final presentation for her MSc degree.

In her Instagram story, Sara shared a few snaps of herself and her classmates, tagging University College London.

She expressed her joy at completing her MSc degree, which is a significant milestone in her academic journey. Like her mother, Sara aspires to pursue a career in medicine, as her father revealed in an interview.

Sara Tendulkar, after completing her schooling at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, set off for London to pursue her dream of studying medicine at University College.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Sara is an avid reader, movie buff, and music lover. She has even dabbled in modelling, making her debut with the Ajio clothing brand.

Sara's appearances at various events have captivated her fans, and she is also a travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places around the world. With her impressive achievements and diverse interests, Sara Tendulkar is a true inspiration to many.

