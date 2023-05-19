Search icon
Sara Tendulkar is all set to complete her MSC, submits her last presentation - See Pics

Sara Tendulkar, after completing her schooling at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, set off for London to pursue her dream of studying medicine at University College.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar is all set to complete her MSC, submits her last presentation - See Pics
Image Source: Twitter

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is a well-known personality in her own right. With her stunning looks and impressive intellect, she has amassed a huge following on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her excitement and nostalgia as she submitted her final presentation for her MSc degree.

In her Instagram story, Sara shared a few snaps of herself and her classmates, tagging University College London. 

She expressed her joy at completing her MSc degree, which is a significant milestone in her academic journey. Like her mother, Sara aspires to pursue a career in medicine, as her father revealed in an interview.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Sara is an avid reader, movie buff, and music lover. She has even dabbled in modelling, making her debut with the Ajio clothing brand.

Sara's appearances at various events have captivated her fans, and she is also a travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places around the world. With her impressive achievements and diverse interests, Sara Tendulkar is a true inspiration to many.

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
