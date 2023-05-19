Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey for their last league match

With only five wins from 13 matches, they have been eliminated from the playoff race and currently occupy the ninth spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey for their last league match
File Photo

The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of David Warner, are set to don a special rainbow jersey for their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This unique jersey has become a cherished tradition for the Delhi-based franchise over the past two IPL seasons, starting from 2020, as they aim to celebrate India's diverse culture and unity.

During the 2022 IPL season, DC proudly wore the rainbow jersey during the second innings of their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The jersey was later auctioned, and the proceeds were directed towards supporting the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Karnataka.

The official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals shared the exciting news, accompanied by a picture of the jersey. In their tweet, they expressed their enthusiasm for wearing the special jersey in their upcoming match against CSK.

"Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a Rainbow note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvCSK."

Following their recent victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are now preparing for their upcoming match. Rilee Rossouw was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive 82-run innings off just 37 balls, while Prithvi Shaw made a remarkable comeback, contributing a half-century to help DC post a formidable total of 213 runs on the scoreboard.

DC's bowling attack proved to be too much for PBKS to handle, resulting in their defeat. Despite their recent success, DC finds themselves in a challenging position in the points table. With only five wins from 13 matches, they have been eliminated from the playoff race and currently occupy the ninth spot. However, DC still has a crucial role to play in the tournament, as they can potentially impact the playoff chances of the Chennai Super Kings.

READ| Not Aishwarya, Sara or Urvashi, but this cricketer steals the show at Cannes 2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom
Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.