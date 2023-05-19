IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey for their last league match

File Photo

The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of David Warner, are set to don a special rainbow jersey for their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This unique jersey has become a cherished tradition for the Delhi-based franchise over the past two IPL seasons, starting from 2020, as they aim to celebrate India's diverse culture and unity.

During the 2022 IPL season, DC proudly wore the rainbow jersey during the second innings of their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The jersey was later auctioned, and the proceeds were directed towards supporting the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Karnataka.

The official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals shared the exciting news, accompanied by a picture of the jersey. In their tweet, they expressed their enthusiasm for wearing the special jersey in their upcoming match against CSK.

Following their recent victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, the Delhi Capitals (DC) are now preparing for their upcoming match. Rilee Rossouw was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive 82-run innings off just 37 balls, while Prithvi Shaw made a remarkable comeback, contributing a half-century to help DC post a formidable total of 213 runs on the scoreboard.

DC's bowling attack proved to be too much for PBKS to handle, resulting in their defeat. Despite their recent success, DC finds themselves in a challenging position in the points table. With only five wins from 13 matches, they have been eliminated from the playoff race and currently occupy the ninth spot. However, DC still has a crucial role to play in the tournament, as they can potentially impact the playoff chances of the Chennai Super Kings.

