Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

India recently competed in the first semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They showcased their dominance by securing a comfortable victory over New Zealand, triumphing by a remarkable margin of 70 runs.

Adding to the excitement of this momentous occasion, the renowned football legend, David Beckham, graced the event with his presence. The illustrious athlete, known for his exceptional skills on the football field, avidly watched the entire game, further elevating the grandeur of the event.

Following the exhilarating match, Beckham had the privilege of meeting all the players, forging a connection between two worlds of sporting excellence. In a gesture of admiration and respect, Beckham presented Rohit Sharma, one of India's cricketing stars, with the iconic jersey of Lionel Messi, a legendary footballer.

In a recent post shared by CricCrazyJohns, a heartwarming sight unfolded as Rohit Sharma's daughter was spotted proudly donning Messi's Inter Miami jersey, a precious gift bestowed upon her father by Beckham himself.

Rohit Sharma's daughter wearing Messi's Inter Maimi jersey.



David visited India as a representative of UNICEF. Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, shared a story on Instagram where Rohit's daughter, Samaira, was seen wearing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami jersey. She also expressed gratitude to David Beckham for the gift.

Moving on to the match, led by Rohit, the Indian team dominated and comfortably defeated New Zealand by 70 runs. Batting first, India scored 397 runs, thanks to centuries by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli broke Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries, while Shreyas scored his third century of the tournament. Shubman also performed well, scoring a half-century, and KL Rahul played a quick cameo towards the end to help India achieve a formidable total.

In pursuit of the target, New Zealand had a poor start, but then Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson formed a brilliant partnership of over a hundred runs. However, Mohammad Shami bowled an exceptional over, taking two crucial wickets to bring India back into the match.

Mitchell fought hard, but his efforts were not enough as India won by 70 runs, securing their spot in the final. Shami emerged as the standout bowler of the match, taking seven wickets and becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 23 dismissals to his name.