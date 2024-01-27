Twitter
Sports

Rohan Bopanna scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to win Australian Open men's double title

Bopanna also became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Rohan Bopanna has made history by becoming the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title. At the age of 43, Bopanna, alongside Australia's Matthew Ebden, secured the men's doubles title by defeating the Italian pair of Simone Boleli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 on Saturday, January 27 at the prestigious Rod Laver Arena.

This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record set by Jean-Julien Rojer, who won the French Open men's doubles title at the age of 40 years and 270 days, alongside Marcelo Arevola. Notably, this is the second time an Indian player has triumphed in the men's doubles category at Melbourne Park, with Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek emerging victorious in 2012.

In addition to this milestone, Bopanna has also secured his second Grand Slam title, following his triumph at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles, where he partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski.

The first set was a nail-biter, with both the India-Australian pair and the Italian pair holding their serves and forcing a tie-breaker. In this crucial moment, Bopanna and Ebden showcased their exceptional skills and took control of the game against Boleli and Vavassori.

As the second set unfolded, it seemed destined for another tie-breaker with the scoreline deadlocked at 5-5. However, Bopanna and Ebden managed to break their opponents' serve, sealing their victory and leaving no room for a comeback.

Last year, Bopanna reached the mixed doubles final alongside Sania Mirza but unfortunately ended up as the runners-up. Similarly, in the US Open 2023 final, Bopanna and Ebden fell short against the American duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Nevertheless, Bopanna's luck took a turn for the better at Melbourne Park on Saturday. Prior to this triumph, he made history by becoming the oldest player to achieve the top spot in doubles rankings after his quarterfinal win.

