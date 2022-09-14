Robin Uthappa retirement- A lookback at the star batsman stellar moments with India

File Photo

Former India stalwart Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday. The veteran took to Twitter and announced his decision to call time on his illustrious career.

Uthappa won the T20 World Cup in 2007 with India. He was among those players who bowled in the ball-out against Pakistan in India's first match at the inaugural T20 World Cup. A three-time IPL champion, and a former orange cap winner, Uthappa made his international debut against England in 2006.

Sharing two written notes, as well as his iconic image of celebrating by taking off his cap after the bowl-out versus Pak, Uthappa wrote, "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

The cricketer will be best remembered for being part of India’s maiden T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007 in South Africa. He was one of those Indian players who featured in the historic ball out against Pakistan in the competition. The flamboyant opener, who was known for his aggressive brand of cricket, was a part of a young brigade under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

One of his most telling contributions in international cricket was a knock of 50 runs in the group match against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He returned to hit the stumps in a "bowl out"after the match had ended in a tie. His celebration in which he took his cap off and took a bow remains etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans.

“I remember after we tied that game, we went to the dressing room and got to know that it’s a ‘bowl out’, I went straight to MS (Dhoni), and I said- ‘Bro, I’ve to bowl,’ and he didn’t even bat an eyelid. He just said yeah, ok, you’ll bowl. "And for me when I look back at it in retrospect makes me understand the kind of leader he was. "He is the kind of guy when you’re really sure about your skills and your own ability, he backs it. And he backed it in his first game as captain,” Uthappa said.

Uthappa was looked upon as a white-ball player primarily, having played 46 ODIs and 13 T20s. He could never justify his full potential at the top level for India, averaging 25 in the ODIs. Despite his prowess in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka, he never got a chance to wear India’s cap in Test cricket. At the FC level, he managed to score 9446 runs. In List A, he had 6534 runs under his belt.

In domestic cricket, he represented Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kerala, respectively.

He was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise that won the 2021 IPL title and was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that had won the title in 2012 and 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

In the Indian Premier League, he played over 205 matches, scoring 4952 matches and won an impressive three titles. He played for a number of IPL teams in the past, including Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders among others.