Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Sports

Sports

Rinku Singh reveals his cricketing idol ahead of IND vs AUS clash, it’s not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli

India will play against Australia tomorrow (26th November) in the second match of T20I series at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Ahead of the second T20I match between India and Australia tomorrow (26 November), India’s star batter Rinku Singh reveals the name of his idol or inspiration in cricket while growing up.

According to Rinku, T20I star Suresh Raina stands out to be his favourite player. 

“I am a huge fan of Suresh Raina bhaiya. I follow him and try to copy him. He has played a big role in my life and career,” Rinku said as per the report of Crictoday.

“He gave me a bat, pads and everything I needed to play cricket. He has sent almost everything without asking or saying anything. Whenever I am in doubt, I call Raina Bhaiya. He is more than a big brother to me.”

“He has taught me how to handle pressure. He says ‘time le, 4-5 ball le, settle ho, fir apne haath khol (Take 4-5 balls to settle down and then shift to top gear)’. Those tips and learnings helped me a lot during IPL and now for India too,” Rinku further said.

Rinku has emerged to be the rising star after his commendable performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. His most memorable performance was recorded against Gujarat Titans when KKR needed 28 runs to win off the last 5 balls. Rinku on strike smashed five successive sixes on those five balls and led KKR to register an unbelievable three wicket win over the 2022 IPL champions.

India won their first match against Australia by 2 wickets on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav captaining the Indian team has started the series with a lead of 1-0.

Indian batter Rinku Singh steals the show by hitting a six on the last ball, confirming India’s win in Vizag. Prior to Rinku’s crucial performance in the last overs, Yadav (80 runs) and Ishan Kishan (58 runs) also delivered scintillating half century knocks to help the team reach close to the target of 209 runs.

Talking about the winning six of Rinku, it was however not counted since the bowler overstepped and the umpire declared it as a no-ball. Since one run was needed to win, the no-ball itself was the winning run for India before Rinku even hit the ball.

The second match of the series will be played tomorrow (26th November) at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (C), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

