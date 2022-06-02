PM Modi interacts with World Boxing Championship winners Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun, Parveen Hooda

PM Narendra Modi along with Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the champion women boxers from World Boxing Championships, Nikhat Zareen, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda on Wednesday, who shared their experiences of the tournament. PM Modi congratulated the medallists of the prestigious event for making the country proud.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made her way into the record books by clinching a gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships with a dominating 5-0 victory.

On being asked about the toughest match of the tournament on such a big forum, Nikhat Zareen said, "The matches were not tough or challenging with anyone but I was tensed in the final because everyone was expecting me to win. I was so happy that I won the final".

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

Manisha Moun and debutant Parveen Hooda won the bronze medals in the 57kg and 63kg respectively.

PM Modi further congratulated Manisha Moun, who won the bronze medal in the prestigious tournament. Talking about her campaign in World Boxing Championship Manisha said, "It has been tough competition for me since the injury. Now I have to improve myself with more effort".

Parveen Hooda, who also bagged a bronze medal said, "This was my first major competition. I went to the tournament thinking that whatever happens, I have to give my best.".

The Indian women's contingent concluded its campaign with three medals at the world's biggest boxing event in Istanbul.