India's Nikhat Zareen wins historic gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

India's Nikhat Zareen on Thursday became the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the Women's Boxing World Championships after she defeated Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 52kg final in Istanbul. Zareen completely decimate her opponent and registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Jitpong, who had reached the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics.

More to follow..