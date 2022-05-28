World Champion Nikhat Zareen gets grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Nikhat Zareen along with Esha Singh (L) and Guguloth Soumya (R)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen recently made the nation proud after she clinched gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. As soon as she arrived in India, the boxer received a grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport on Friday.

Telangana ministers Srinivas Goud and Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy were present at the airport to welcome Nikhat Zareen.

The officials had also received Esha Singh who won three gold medals in team events in ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany and Guguloth Soumya who won the Indian Women's League championship with the Gokulam Kerala Women team.

See here:

Welcomed Indian Pride, World Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen, Shooter @singhesha10 who bagged 3 gold medals in ISSF Junior World Cup & Indian women’s team footballer Soumya Guguloth at RGI Airport in Hyderabad along with Colleague Minister Prashanth Reddy Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/oLMskLBeOm — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) May 27, 2022

Talking about Nikhat Zareen, she became the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned the world champion. She had fought in the 52kg category and registered a dominating 5-0 victory in the final.

The other Indian boxers are six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006).