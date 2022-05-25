Nikhat Zareen poses with Mary Kom, shares heartfelt message for her 'idol', see viral pic

Nikhat Zareen posed with Mary Kom in viral pic, calling the latter her 'idol'

Nikhat Zareen is the name on everyone's lips ever since she became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships last week. Following in the footsteps of the likes of MC Mary Com (six titles), Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L. and Lekha K.C, Zareen's historic triumph made the entire nation proud.

The 25-year-old boxer from Telangana on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for her 'idol' MC Mary Kom, as the two posed for a picture, wherein Zareen can be seen showing off her gold medal.

Mary Kom, who has an incredible six gold medals at the World Boxing Championships, gave her 'blessings' to Nikhat Zareen she wrote, "No victory is complete without your idol's blessings."

This comes after the two of Zareen and Mary Kom had earlier come face to face over qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but they seem to have put all that behind them, and the picture has since gone crazy viral on social media.

In the nine hours since the picture was posted by Nikhat Zareen, it has since garnered 18.3k likes and has been retweeted 874 times.

Earlier, Mary Kom had also congratulated Zareen after her historic win in Istanbul.

Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/M3RouNCaPs May 20, 2022

Sharing a picture of Zareen on her Twitter account, Mary wrote, "Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors."

Ever since winning the gold medal at World Boxing Championships, Nikhat Zareen has received congratulatory messages from all quarters, including the likes of PM Modi, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and many Bollywood celebrities as well, including Salman Khan.