Nikhat Zareen in tears after Salman Khan responds to her tweet, watch viral video

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen recently made the country proud after she won the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022. She went on to defeat Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final.

With praises coming in from across the nation, PM Narendra Modi also congratulated her for her achievement. Among them was one Bollywood star who even made Nikhat Zareen cry.

The 25-year-old who is a huge fan of superstar Salman Khan saw the actor tweet about her victory. With her biggest wish being to meet the famous Bollywood actor in person, Nikhat came across Salman's tweet which made her extremely happy.

In fact, it even made him so emotional that she couldn't help but shed a few tears. The Indian Boxing Federation (BFI) shared a video of her crying.

"Mere Sallu ne kia meko tweet. I am a big big big fan of Salman Khan and it made me emotional after watching this tweet."

She had even replied to him saying, she is a die-hard fan and her dream came true. This reply of hers had started a sweet banter between the two on Twitter.

Talking about boxing, Nikhat became the World Champion, 11 years after she had won gold in the Junior World Cup women's boxing championship. She is also the fifth Indian woman to win a Gold at the Boxing World Championships.