PM Modi hails Virat Kohli after his record-equalling ODI ton during IND vs SA clash, says ‘they have given….’

Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday equalled great Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most hundreds (49).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes on X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their impressive 243 run win over South Africa on Sunday. He further extended his praise to India’s star player Virat Kohli for playing a splendid innings of 101 runs (not out) at Eden Gardens.

“Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork. They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today. @imVkohli,” He wrote.

Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork.



They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today. @imVkohli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2023

Kohli on his 35th birthday equalled great Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of scoring most hundreds (49). His scintillating hundred also helped India reach a total of 326 runs with the loss of five wickets.

South Africa, chasing the target of 327 runs, experienced one of their biggest defeats on Sunday. With Ravindra Jadeja’s excellent bowling figures of 5/33, India bundled out South Africa for 83 runs, 18 runs less than Kohli’s total score.

India have registered their eighth consecutive win and retained the top spot in World Cup 2023 points table with zero losses faced so far. Whereas, South Africa has also remained at the second place, having lost twice in the campaign so far. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Before India plays their semi-final on 15 November, they have one more match scheduled against Netherlands on 12 November (Sunday) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.