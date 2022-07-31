Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Live Streaming: How to watch, PSG vs NAN dream11, probable playing XI

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on FC Nantes in Israel in the Trophee des Champions trophy on Sunday. The star-studded PSG side was in Japan for their pre-season tour, wherein they won all of their fixtures, including the most recent victory against Gamba Osaka.

Nantes meanwhile won the French Cup earlier in May 2022, and will thus face off against PSG in the Trophee des Champions.

Nantes were unbeaten in their pre-season tour, with wins against Guingamp, Caen and Lorient, before Rennes put an end to their winning run.

Christophe Galtier's PSG side will be expected to dominate the proceedings in the Trophee des Champions but Nantes can perhaps put up a surprise against a star-studded side which will boast three of the most feared forward in world football, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes - Trophee des Champions 2022

Where and when is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match will be played on July 31, 2022, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

What time does the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match begin?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 1/HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match live streaming?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match live streaming will be available online on Voot app and JioTV.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes probable playing XI:

Paris Saint-Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos (c); Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi; Mauro Icardi, Neymar

Nantes: Alban Lafont; Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei Girotto; Sebastian Corchia, Moussa Sissoko, Samuel Moutousammy, Quentin Merlin; Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Mostafa Mohamed