Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 3000 T20I runs

Babar reached his 27th half-century in T20Is in 41 balls, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the finest hitters of the current era.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 3000 T20I runs
Babar Azam, Virat Kohli

Babar Azam became the joint-fastest hitter in T20I history to amass 3000 runs on Friday. The 27-year-old tied Virat Kohli's mark, which he established against England in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Babar reached the milestone during Pakistan's sixth Twenty20 International against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Prior to the game, the Lahore-born hitter required 52 runs, which he accomplished without breaking a sweat. To attain the milestone, he hammered fastest bowler Richard Gleeson over long on.

Babar reached his 27th half-century in T20Is in 41 balls, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the finest hitters of the current era. Babar had an opportunity to match Kohli's record after scoring a century in the second T20I at Karachi's National Stadium.

 

To break Kohli's record, Babar needs 97 runs in three innings. However, with two single-digit scores, he fell short of breaking the record.

In terms of the current match, Babar had a massive task because Pakistan's leading run-scorer, Mohammad Rizwan, did not take the field.

To make things a bit worse, Pakistan lost the early wickets of Mohammad Haris, who replaced Rizwan, and Shan Masood after being sent in to bat first.

Babar and Haider Ali then put up 47 runs for the third wicket to assist the Men in Green mount a comeback. Following that, Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a 48-run stand to push Pakistan's total past 100.

Asif Ali began his innings with a four before being caught by David Willey. Babar, on the other hand, stood firm and loomed over the England bowlers. Babar, along with Rizwan, is the joint-fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs.

Pakistan finished at 169/5 after the end of their 20 overs.

READ| Delhi Bulls sign Harbhajan Singh while Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10 League

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.