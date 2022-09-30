PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s record of fastest to 3000 T20I runs

Babar Azam, Virat Kohli

Babar Azam became the joint-fastest hitter in T20I history to amass 3000 runs on Friday. The 27-year-old tied Virat Kohli's mark, which he established against England in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Babar reached the milestone during Pakistan's sixth Twenty20 International against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Prior to the game, the Lahore-born hitter required 52 runs, which he accomplished without breaking a sweat. To attain the milestone, he hammered fastest bowler Richard Gleeson over long on.

Babar reached his 27th half-century in T20Is in 41 balls, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the finest hitters of the current era. Babar had an opportunity to match Kohli's record after scoring a century in the second T20I at Karachi's National Stadium.

A superb strike to get to a special milestone #PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/HKLWgwK5J9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

To break Kohli's record, Babar needs 97 runs in three innings. However, with two single-digit scores, he fell short of breaking the record.

In terms of the current match, Babar had a massive task because Pakistan's leading run-scorer, Mohammad Rizwan, did not take the field.

To make things a bit worse, Pakistan lost the early wickets of Mohammad Haris, who replaced Rizwan, and Shan Masood after being sent in to bat first.

Babar and Haider Ali then put up 47 runs for the third wicket to assist the Men in Green mount a comeback. Following that, Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a 48-run stand to push Pakistan's total past 100.

Asif Ali began his innings with a four before being caught by David Willey. Babar, on the other hand, stood firm and loomed over the England bowlers. Babar, along with Rizwan, is the joint-fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs.

Pakistan finished at 169/5 after the end of their 20 overs.

