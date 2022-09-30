Delhi Bulls sign Harbhajan Singh while Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators for sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10 League

File Photo

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will feature former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

Harbhajan Singh will play for the Delhi Bulls. Deccan Gladiators have enlisted Raina's services. The league will commence on November 23, 2022.

Raina is currently competing in the Road Safety World Series 2022 for the India Legends. After defeating Australia Legends in the semi-finals, Sachin Tendulkar's team advanced to the competition final.

Meanwhile, Bhajji is competing in the second season of Legends League Cricket. The Manipal Tigers are led by the ace spinner.

Harbhajan has performed well in the current Legends Cricket League (other T20). He has six wickets in four matches, with a best performance of 2/16. Meanwhile, Raina has 33, 9*, 12, 10*, and 11 runs for India Legends.

“This is a very interesting and new challenge for the bowler in me and I am delighted to be playing for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 this year. It won't be easy for the bowlers, but I hope to make my mark here and help my team win it's first title in the tournament. I have had wonderful interactions with the team owner -- Neelesh Bhatnagar, who's a dear friend and I am impressed by his commitment towards this team for the last 5 years,” said Harbhajan ahead of his maiden T10 tournament.

In 268 T20 matches, Harbhajan has claimed 235 scalps at 26.35. The 42-year-old finished with three four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Raina played 336 T20 games, scoring a total of 8,654 runs at 32.17. He hammered four tons and 53 fifties.

Eight teams will compete in the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 League.The eight franchises are Team Abu Dhabi, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, New York Strikers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and Morrisville Samp Army.

The organizers have enlisted the help of various current stars. Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and David Miller are among those on the list.

