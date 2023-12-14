Headlines

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

Warner’s scintillating hundred in his farewell Test series helped reach Australia 346 runs for five against Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Star Aussie batter David Warner delivers yet another commendable performance in the first match of the Australia vs Pakistan Test Series. With his batting prowess, the star opening batter knocked 164 runs against the Men in Green, registering his 26th Test hundred.

After scoring the sensational hundred, Warner has silenced those critics including Mitchell Johnson who had raised doubts about his form. "There's going to be criticism, but you've got to take that, and there's no better way to silence them than by putting runs on the board," Warner told Fox Cricket. 

Warner’s scintillating hundred in his farewell Test series helped reach Australia 346 runs for five against Pakistan's strong bowling force on the opening day Thursday of the three-match series. His commanding 164 off 211 balls his first test century in a year vindicated captain Pat Cummins' decision to bat first on a hard bouncy pitch.

The 37-year-old Warner, who will be retiring after the last test in his Sydney hometown, made Pakistan toil in the first couple of sessions before he holed out at deep square leg in the last hour. He hit 16 fours and four sixes.

Mitchell Marsh was unbeaten on 15 on his home ground and Alex Carey was 14 not out after reaching the end of a great first day for Australia.

Pakistan went into the test match without a specialist spinner and handed debuts to fast bowlers Aamer Jamal (2 for 63) and Khurram Shahzad (1 for 62).

More importantly, they twice missed opportunities to dismiss Warner. Shahzad missed an overhead catch at mid-on after Warner completed his 26th test hundred, and Sarfaraz Ahmed fumbled a difficult stumping chance just before Warner reached 150.

Pakistan had its most productive period in the last session when it claimed three wickets. Shahzad had Steven Smith caught behind for 31 off a delivery that shaped away, and Travis Head on 40 and Warner went while going for aggressive shots against Jamal.

Warner, enduring a lean patch in Test cricket since his double hundred against South Africa at Melbourne last year, was criticized for being given a chance in the Perth test, but the left-hander responded in style. He and Usman Khawaja, with 41, were ruthless during their century stand in the first session when they romped to 117 for no loss.

Warner completed his half-century off just 41 balls but slowed down after lunch. He reached his sixth Test hundred against Pakistan off 125 balls with an upper cut four off Jamal and celebrated his century with his trademark leap.

(With inputs from PTI)

