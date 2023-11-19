MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi's birthday with daughter Ziva; video goes viral

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Sakshi, the wife of MS Dhoni, is celebrating her 35th birthday today (November 19). The former captain of the Indian cricket team was seen commemorating this special occasion with their daughter, Ziva. Currently taking a break from cricket, Dhoni is preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During his time off, the 42-year-old enjoys spending quality moments with his loved ones and close friends. Simultaneously, he continues to capture attention on social media for a multitude of reasons.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the renowned cricketer's adorable family is captured celebrating Sakshi's birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony. The frame also includes another young child, likely a family member, standing alongside Ziva. They are currently enjoying a family vacation in the picturesque village of Lwali, nestled in the Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Sakshi Dhoni is likely anticipating a special birthday surprise today, as Team India gears up to compete for their third ODI World Cup title in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue will face off against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 2023 ODI World Cup final on Sunday, starting at 2 pm. Reports suggest that the Indian Cricket Board has extended invitations to all the World Cup-winning captains, who will attend as special guests for this highly anticipated summit clash.

Dhoni, who led India to victory in the 2011 final, is expected to grace the event, alongside other successful captains such as Kapil Dev. The Cricket Governing Body plans to honor these legendary captains during the mid-innings break. Eoin Morgan, Ricky Ponting, Clive Lloyd, Allan Border, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Michael Clarke are among the esteemed stars who will also be present. However, it remains uncertain whether Imran Khan, the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team, will participate.

In addition to the esteemed cricketing personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance at this high-octane clash, which will take place in the world's largest cricket stadium. To add to the excitement, a grand air show by the Indian Air Force is scheduled right after the toss at 1:30 pm IST. Renowned Bollywood music composer Pritam, along with singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Akasa Joshi, Tushar Joshi, and Amit Mishra, will be present to entertain the massive crowd of 1.3 lakh spectators.

