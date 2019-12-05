Most Improved Player of the Year: Indian doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty nominated for BWF award

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has nominated the Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’ award.

The nomination comes after the duo had a stellar season during which they picked up some wins.

The young combination had claimed their maiden Super 500 title at Thailand Open before reaching the finals of the French Open Super 750 event this year.

The other nominees in the category include Canada’s women’s singles player Michelle Li, Korean women’s doubles pairing of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong and Indonesian mixed doubles combination of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

These prestigious awards recognize the achievements of the elite badminton players and pairs in six categories, including two in Para badminton.

India’s para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat - who bagged 11 gold, three silver, and four bronze medals this year - has been nominated in the ‘Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year’ award.

Find out who are the nominees for the BWF Player of the Year Awards #badminton #HSBCBWFbadminton #PlayeroftheYearAwardshttps://t.co/rDnMBdifD2 — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 5, 2019

Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu has not found a spot in the list of nominees for ‘Female Player of the Year’ while World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei - who has won three titles on BWF World Tour - is in line for the award.

In the Male Player of the Year awards nominations, two-time world champion and world no 1 Kento Momota of Japan - who has claimed 10 titles this year - is nominated alongside the Indonesian men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who won eight titles.

Chinese mixed doubles player Zheng Si Wei (BWF World Championships 2018; six titles overall) and Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan are the other nominees.

The top performers of the year will be awarded at the opening ceremony and gala dinner of the second edition of the BWF World Tour Finals to be held from December 11 to 15.