Mitchell Starc getting more than Rs 1.5 crore for each IPL 2024 match, each delivery to cost over…

Mitchell Starc has been sold for a record high of Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2024 auction. After a thrilling bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR got the Australian fast bowler for the IPL 2024 season. Mitchell Starc is now officially the most expensive player in the IPL history. The record was earlier set by his Australian teammate Pat Cummins after secured Rs 20.50 crore from SRH for IPL 2024. Mitchell Starc is currently one of the best T20 bowlers in the world and KKR can expect a huge turnaround with the ace bowler in the squad. Although KKR’s core has been the same, it has made some crucial changes to turn the game in their favour. Although Mitchell Starc already made several records for KKR in the IPL 2024 bidding war, it is worth noting that each ball from the ace bowler will cost more than Rs 7 lakh to KKR.

To make things simpler for you, each team plays at least 14 matches in an IPL season. Each bowler can ball up to 4 overs in an innings. This means that a bowler gets up to 336 deliveries in an IPL season apart from the playoffs. Mitchell Starc is getting Rs 24.75 crore to play in IPL 2024, this means he will get over Rs 1.5 crore for every match and his each ball is worth more than Rs 7 lakh.

Mitchell Starc has only played 27 IPL matches so far. In all the 580 deliveries, the Australian bowler managed to get 34 wickets with an economy of 7.17.