Meet Sachin Tendulkar's childhood friend who had better average than Rohit Sharma but never played for India

There have been some players in India who couldn't make it to the national team despite stellar performance on the domestic circuit. Amol Muzumdar is one of those cricketers.

Amol Muzumdar has been very unlucky. He kept performing on the domestic circuit at a great average but didn't make the cut. He also performed in List A matches.

He played 171 first class matches and made 11167 runs at an average of 48.13. He also hit 30 centuries. His average is greater than Rohit Sharma's international average of 45.

He played Ranji Trophy for several years and scored 9205 runs. He played from Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

After Wasim Zafar, he is the second highest scorer in Ranji Trophy.

In List A, he scored 3286 runs.

He is currently the head coach of the Mumbai team. He is 48 years old.

He was playing in the match where Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli put on 664 runs. Infact, he was all padded up, waiting for his chance. However, he never got the chance to bat.

While both Tendulkar and Kambli represented India, Amol kept waiting for the chance he never got. He retired in 2017 after playing for nearly three decades.

Muzumdar played first-class cricket – from 1993-94 to 2008-09 for Mumbai and from 2009-10 to 2013-14 for Assam and Andhra.