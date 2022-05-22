Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, MCI vs AVA dream11, where to watch

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City is aiming to wrap up their Premier League title when they take on Aston Villa for Sunday's final-day showdown.

READ | Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs WLV dream11, where to watch

The Citizens currently hold a one-point lead over Liverpool at the points table, however, the Lions could be a hindrance in their way who have the slightest hope of finishing in the top half.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa - Premier League match

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on May 22, 2022, at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa probable playing XI:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings