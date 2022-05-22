Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs WLV dream11, where to watch

Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League

Liverpool who are on the track for a quadruple this season will be welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds on the final day of their Premier League season know that this is their chance of pipping Manchester City to the title.

Liverpool will also need a favour from Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to beat Manchester City in a match played concurrently.

Whether or not they win the Premier League title, Liverpool will still have a shot at the Champions League final, which they will be playing against Real Madrid next weekend. They had already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League match

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on May 22, 2022, at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Wolves probable playing XI:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Diaz

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Neto