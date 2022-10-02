Man City vs Man United live streaming: How to watch, MCI vs MUN dream11; all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2022-23: From live streaming, dream11 and more.

The first Manchester Derby of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 will take place on Sunday as the bragging rights will be at stake once again. New manager Erik Ten Hag will get his first taste of the Manchester derby which has been heavily one-sided in City's favour in recent years.

Ten Hag will try to turn that around but he will have to do so without the services of club captain Harry Maguire who won't take part in the fixture because of an injury. The Red Devils have not played any fixture since they beat Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Man City defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 before the international break.

All eyes will be on the battle between Erling Haaland and Lisandro Martinez, which could well define this fixture's result. A win for the Cityzens would still keep them in second place but a United victory could make things very interesting in the Premier League table.

With that, and the bragging right at stake, fans on both sides of Manchester will be buzzing when Premier League football returns to the town.

All you need to know about Manchester City vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Man City vs Man United, Premier League match being played?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will be played on October 2, 2022, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time does the Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match begin?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match live in India (TV channels)?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match live streaming?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Manchester United predicted playing XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

MCI vs MUN Dream11 lineup:

Ederson; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez; De Bruyne, Fernandes, Foden; Sancho, Antony, Haaland