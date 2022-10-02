Man City vs Man United live streaming: How to watch, MCI vs MUN dream11; all you need to know

Headlines

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

Arif Patel, from Preston Lancashire UK - An Inspiration of Entrepreneurial Excellence

Yuva Kabaddi Series is providing financial freedom to the youth of the country

Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

'When no one is watching...': Rahul Dravid reflects on Virat Kohli's legacy ahead of 500th international match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

Arif Patel, from Preston Lancashire UK - An Inspiration of Entrepreneurial Excellence

Yuva Kabaddi Series is providing financial freedom to the youth of the country

9 superfoods to hydrate eyes in monsoon, improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best seeds to lose belly fat

8 Benefits of ilaichi  (Cardamon)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

HomeSports

Sports

Man City vs Man United live streaming: How to watch, MCI vs MUN dream11; all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2022-23: From live streaming, dream11 and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first Manchester Derby of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 will take place on Sunday as the bragging rights will be at stake once again. New manager Erik Ten Hag will get his first taste of the Manchester derby which has been heavily one-sided in City's favour in recent years. 

Ten Hag will try to turn that around but he will have to do so without the services of club captain Harry Maguire who won't take part in the fixture because of an injury. The Red Devils have not played any fixture since they beat Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Man City defeated Middlesbrough 3-0 before the international break. 

All eyes will be on the battle between Erling Haaland and Lisandro Martinez, which could well define this fixture's result. A win for the Cityzens would still keep them in second place but a United victory could make things very interesting in the Premier League table. 

READ| Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil

With that, and the bragging right at stake, fans on both sides of Manchester will be buzzing when Premier League football returns to the town. 

All you need to know about Manchester City vs Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Man City vs Man United, Premier League match being played?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will be played on October 2, 2022, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. 

 

What time does the Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match begin?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far

Where to watch Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match live in India (TV channels)?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Man City vs Man United, Premier League​ match live streaming?

The Man City vs Man United, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. 

 

Manchester City vs Manchester United predicted playing XI

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

READ| India gets first hybrid football pitch in Goa, FIFA installs turf for U-17 Women's World Cup

MCI vs MUN Dream11 lineup:

Ederson; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez; De Bruyne, Fernandes, Foden; Sancho, Antony, Haaland

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepika Padukone to skip Nag Ashwin’s Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con? Here’s why

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE