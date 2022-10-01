Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far

Check out the new threads of all the participating teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 01, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, many teams have released new jerseys to keep the hype alive for the multi-nation spectacle. India, defending champs Australia, New Zealand, and England are some of the teams which have released new threads ahead of the World Cup Down Under. 

West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are among other nations who have yet to release their new kits for the World Cup. Here are all the confirmed new jerseys for T20 World Cup so far:

1. Australia

Australia
1/6

Australia went for an indigenous-themed kit which they unveiled earlier in September to defend their maiden T20 World Cup title. 

2. Team India

Team India
2/6

Team India have reverted back to a sky blue coloured jersey, with a design including triangles of dark blue shades. The jersey was released on September 18 and has since been donned by the players in subsequent matches. 

3. New Zealand

New Zealand
3/6

New Zealand rarely get in wrong when it comes to their jerseys and the latest effort from the Kiwis is another glorious outcome. 

4. England

England
4/6

In recent years the Three Lions have gone for predominantly red colour and their upcoming T20 World Cup jersey is in the same line. 

5. Pakistan

Pakistan
5/6

Last year's semifinalists, Babar Azam's men will be wearing a gorgeous mix of blue and green coloured kit which seems like a breath of fresh air. 

6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)
6/6

After featuring in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers, UAE will once again take part in another major tournament, and they have come up with some gorgeous threads for their next multi-nation outing. 

