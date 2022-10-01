T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far

Check out the new threads of all the participating teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, many teams have released new jerseys to keep the hype alive for the multi-nation spectacle. India, defending champs Australia, New Zealand, and England are some of the teams which have released new threads ahead of the World Cup Down Under.

West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are among other nations who have yet to release their new kits for the World Cup. Here are all the confirmed new jerseys for T20 World Cup so far: